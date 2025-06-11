Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $178,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 2.0%
CSX stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- D-Wave Is Soaring—But Is ETF Diversification the Better Strategy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.