Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

