Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 1.59% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 186,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EWS opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $740.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.