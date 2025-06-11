Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $59,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.