Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,807 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSST opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.