Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Purchases 22,549 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $236.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.