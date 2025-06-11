Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $37,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,836,000 after buying an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,982,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

