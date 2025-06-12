Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

