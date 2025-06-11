My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

