3,301 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

