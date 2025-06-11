First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Decreased by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

