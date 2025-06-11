My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

