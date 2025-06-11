PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PEP opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

