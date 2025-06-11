ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Issues Earnings Results

ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProVen Growth & Income VCT had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 5.12%.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance
Shares of PGOO opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £148.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.02. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.50 ($0.71).
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProVen Growth & Income VCT
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- D-Wave Is Soaring—But Is ETF Diversification the Better Strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.