ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Issues Earnings Results

ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProVen Growth & Income VCT had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance

Shares of PGOO opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £148.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.02. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.50 ($0.71).

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

