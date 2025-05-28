DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Holdings Lessened by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for 2.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,222,000.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DMBS stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.