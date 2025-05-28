Lighthouse Financial LLC Invests $10.41 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lighthouse Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3583 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

