Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of PBMLF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

