Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 8.2%
Shares of PBMLF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile
