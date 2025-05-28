What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BrainsWay Q1 Earnings?

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in BrainsWay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.