Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.
NYSE QGEN opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qiagen stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
