REACT Group (LON:REAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.07 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%.

REACT Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of REAT opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. REACT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.32).

Insider Transactions at REACT Group

In related news, insider Spencer Dredge acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,219 ($97.55) per share, for a total transaction of £721,900 ($975,540.54). Also, insider Robert Gilbert purchased 15,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,085.46 ($13,629.00). 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

