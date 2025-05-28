Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $2.07 Million Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,301 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million.

(Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.