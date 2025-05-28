GTS Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $101,798,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,917,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $509,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.5%

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.