Lighthouse Financial LLC Buys Shares of 55,011 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of IYH stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

