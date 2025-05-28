GTS Securities LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.