Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,202,000 after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,187 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 606,435 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.0%

DFAU opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

