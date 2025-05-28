Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.