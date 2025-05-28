Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 7,675,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 67,810,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
