Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.62), with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($6.15).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of €0.08 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

