42,641 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Alpha Wealth Funds LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

