Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,518,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,416,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,340,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,483,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.