Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 6292500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

