Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

