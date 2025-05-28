Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.