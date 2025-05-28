Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,334 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.