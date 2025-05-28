Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,334 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of IVW opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
