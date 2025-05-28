SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,980,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,738,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

DFAC opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

