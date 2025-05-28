Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

