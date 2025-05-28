Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$164.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$174.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.24. The firm has a market cap of C$48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$119.75 and a 1 year high of C$177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

