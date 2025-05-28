Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

