Prostatis Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,772,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in CME Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $284.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $286.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,053. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

