Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

