First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 212,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

