PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,852,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8%

RSG opened at $254.78 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $255.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.46. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

