LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

