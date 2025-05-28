Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,473,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

