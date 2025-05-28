Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $36.22 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,219,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,839 shares of company stock worth $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a 200 day moving average of $276.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $313.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.37.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

