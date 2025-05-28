Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $49.76 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,760,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Kroger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,246,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.