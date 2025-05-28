Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

