Copia Wealth Management Buys New Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000.

NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

