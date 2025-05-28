1,140 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $601,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $175.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

