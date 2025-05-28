Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 2,080,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

